Lionel Messi has helped Inter Miami lift their first ever trophy as they defeated Nashville in the final of the Leagues Cup. The Argentine opened the scoring for his side 23 minutes into the game, but they were pegged back by Fafa Picault’s goal 12 minutes into the second-half.

With neither side able to find a winner, the game went to a penalties with Miami eventually triumphing 10-9 in the shootout. Messi, unsurprisingly, has stolen all the headlines since his move stateside and has ten goals in just seven games for his new team.

Ahead of the trophy celebrations, however, the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner was spotted making a classy gesture towards former Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin. Yedlin, who joined Inter Miami in February last year, was captain of the team before Messi’s arrival earlier this summer.

And Messi was keen to acknowledge his teammate’s contributions in helping Miami’s journey to this point by ensuring he lifted the trophy alongside him. A touching video of Messi leading the USA international up to the trophy and into the mix of the celebrations was posted by the official MLS account in the early hours of Sunday morning.