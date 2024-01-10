Newcastle United transfers: One Magpies winger believes his time at St James’ Park has come to an end.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Fraser believes his Newcastle United career has come to an end. Fraser is currently on-loan at Championship side Southampton having spent the second-half of last season training away from the Newcastle first-team under orders from Eddie Howe.

Fraser hasn’t featured for the Magpies since October 2022 and joined the Saints on-loan in summer as they bid for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Fraser has become an important part of Russell Martin’s side at St Mary’s and, speaking to the Daily Echo, he admitted that he doesn’t expect to be offered another chance to impress on Tyneside.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser said: "I think my time at Newcastle is done now. I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back. The second half of last season was tough as we have all seen.

“Coming here was about helping the team in any way that I could. That has been coming off the bench and making an impact in games. It’s such a good feeling to help the team.”

Fraser scored twice and assisted another at the weekend as the Saints blew away Walsall in the FA Cup. Southampton currently sit 3rd in the Championship and are just three points outside the automatic promotion places as they aim to bounce back immediately following relegation from the top-flight under the guidance of former Norwich City defender Martin.

Martin, who moved to the south coast from Swansea City in the summer, has recently discussed the potential of making Fraser’s loan stay into a permanent one, however, he admitted, despite the club and player sharing a desire to make it a permanent move, that may not be feasible this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know, it’s out of my remit really.” Martin said. “Would I like to make it permanent? Yes. The chance of that happening I think, because of the finances involved, the timing and his situation, is low.