Aston Villa have struck a multi-million pound deal with Adidas to be their kit manufacturer next season. The move will spark the end of Castore’s time as their kit manufacturer.

Much like Newcastle United, who also announced they would be moving from Castore to Adidas from the beginning of next season, Villa will now become another Premier League club to have their kits supplied by the German manufacturer. Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Fulham all currently have kits made by Adidas with Newcastle and Villa set to join them next season.

Castore came under fire earlier this season following their ‘wet look’ kits with Villa players, in both their men’s and women’s teams, reportedly complaining that it was impacting their performance. Villa will adorn Adidas kits for the first time in their history next season, unlike Newcastle United who have had a storied history with the brand.

The Magpies are set to join Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus in receiving an 'elite' package from Adidas, including bespoke kit designs, authentic shirts and long-sleeve kits. It has yet to be announced if Villa will be added to this list of clubs.

Speaking about Newcastle’s deal with Adidas on the ‘We are Newcastle United’ documentary on Amazon Prime, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.