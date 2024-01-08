Newcastle United transfers: One Magpies winger could be set for a permanent switch to the Championship, however, it is unlikely to happen this month.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted that a permanent move for Ryan Fraser is unlikely this month, despite the Scotland international impressing whilst on the south coast. Fraser moved to St Mary’s on a season long loan deal during the summer and after working his way to full fitness and forcing himself into Martin’s first-team plans, he has now become an important part of the Saints starting XI.

Fraser has six goals in all competitions for Southampton this season, with two of those coming at the weekend as they dispatched Walsall in the FA Cup. The Saints currently reside in 3rd place in the Championship and have desires of making an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last season.

Speaking about a potential move for Fraser this month, Martin revealed that a permanent move may not be feasible right now. “I don’t know, it’s out of my remit really.” Martin admitted.

“Would I like to make it permanent? Yes. The chance of that happening I think, because of the finances involved, the timing and his situation, is low.

“I don’t know if it will be feasible right now but he just needs to keep doing what he is doing, he is in a really good place and enjoying it. We will see but I am pretty sure he would love to stay here beyond this season.”

Fraser was allowed to join Southampton after falling down the pecking order under Eddie Howe at Newcastle United. The 29-year-old, who spent the second-half of last season training away from the first-team group, revealed his desire to stay at Southampton back in October, telling the club’s website: “I love it here. I love coming in every day, loving football again is nice. I try to gain as much each time I come in and I try and wear the badge with as much pride as I can.

“I try to give as much as I can every day and not waste a second while I come in. At the end of the season, hopefully, I can stay.