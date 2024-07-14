Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League.

Aston Villa have reportedly entered the race to sign one of the key protagonists behind Turkey’s run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

After finishing as runners-up in a group containing Portugal, Georgia and Czechia, the Turks saw off Austria to progress into the last eight of the tournament before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands. However, several members of the Turkish squad have caught the eye of clubs across Europe and it is winger Baris Alper Yilmaz that has reportedly captured the most attention after producing a number of eye-catching displays.

The Galatasaray star played each and every minute of his side’s five games in Germany and has been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Liverpool over the last fortnight. The widespread interest in Yilmaz goes far behind his performances at Euro 2024 after the winger scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions last season to help Galatasaray retain their league title after seeing off the challenge of arch rivals Fenerbahce.

Turkish news outlet Sabah have now claimed Villa have registered an interest in the 24-year-old and have been told a fee of around £29.5million would be enough to persuade the Super Lig giants to authorise the sale of one of their leading lights. The move could be a further sign Villa are set for something of a refresh of their options out wide with Hull City winger Jaden Philogene set to re-join the club over the coming days as former Newcastle United transfer target Moussa Diaby continues to attract interest from Saudi Arabia Pro League clubs.

Red Devils prepare shock bid for La Liga star

Manchester United have ramped up their attempts to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s squad in recent days as they move closer to agreements with Dutch duo Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt.

The Red Devils have reportedly triggered a release clause in Zirkzee’s contract at Bologna and he could finalise a move to Old Trafford over the coming days. A move for Bayern Munich centre-back De Ligt is also believed to be progressing as the 13-time Premier League champions look to boost their options at the heart of their defence following the departure of veteran Raphael Varane. Negotiations remain ongoing for Lille’s highly-rated defender Leny Yoro but a move for Jarrad Branthwaite seems to have stalled due to Everton’s sizeable demands for the England international.

However, a new name is also said to be on the Red Devils radar after Spanish outlet Diario AS claimed they were battling with Premier League rivals Aston Villa for the signature of Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov after he helped the Catalan club qualify for the Champions League for the first time last season. The Ukraine international scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 34 appearances as his side saw off claimed third place in La Liga and secured a place at European football’s top table. Girona are said to be keen to retain Tsygankov’s services but the presence of a £25million release clause means both the Red Devils and Villa could well make a move for the winger.