Newcastle United's new £45m 'striker' – and Eddie Howe's verdict

Anthony Gordon surprised a few people this summer – but not Eddie Howe.

The Newcastle United winger played through the middle as England won the European Under-21 Championship for the first time since 1984.

Gordon, signed from Everton in January, was named Player of the Tournament by UEFA.

The 22-year-old – who opened his Newcastle account in the season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea in late May – scored two goals for Lee Carsley’s side, who beat Spain 1-0 in Saturday’s final in Georgia.

Asked if his impact through the middle had surprised him, Howe said: “No, not really.

“I’ve seen Anthony play in that position for Everton before he signed for us, and we spoke about one of the big things when we signed him, so, for us, he’s played left, he’s played right, he’s played centrally as a midfielder.

“In training he’s also played up front, and he’s done really well in those games that we’ve had here.”

Howe values “versatility”, and Gordon, 22, should prove invaluable over the coming campaign when the squad will have to contend with European and domestic football following the club’s qualification for the Champions League.

“He’s a player that has that versatility, and (for) a season that we’re going to go into, players that can play in different positions are so valuable to us,” added Howe.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and winger Anthony Gordon last season. (Pic: Getty Images)

Big boost

Gordon, in Howe’s view, will also be boosted by his and England’s success in the tournament following a challenging club campaign for Everton and Newcastle.

United’s head said in a club YouTube interview: “Just looking at Anthony’s individual position in that tournament and how he played, and the success that England got, hopefully will serve him well for the season ahead.