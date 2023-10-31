Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle United injury setback as club ‘awaiting clarity’ on £35m man
Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has confirmed that he will be without one of his key men for a little while longer.
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman is still a few weeks away from returning to the first-team after Eddie Howe confirmed a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. Botman hasn’t featured for the Magpies since their 8-0 win at Bramall Lane last month - a game that saw the Dutchman register his first goal for the club.
Asked for an update on the defender ahead of the clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford, Howe said: “Botman is unclear at the moment. We’re going day by day with that one currently.
He continued: “There is an issue there. We’re working through various options to try and diagnose the injury. We’re still awaiting clarity on what is happening with his situation.”
Although the club are yet to confirm the extent of Botman’s injury - and subsequent recovery time - any further time on the sidelines would see the Dutchman miss a fair chunk of games. The Magpies have four games in the next 11 days to contend with, but will have to do it without Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes.
Murphy, Anderson and Barnes will all likely be out until after Christmas, but Howe did offer a slightly positive update on Isak’s condition, stating: “Alex we hope will be back after the international break.”
The Sweden international scored the only goal in the last round of the Carabao Cup as Newcastle defeated Manchester City at St James’ Park to book a clash against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.