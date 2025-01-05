Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in a match both managers felt their side deserved to win.

Spurs took an early lead with Dominic Solanke scoring after just four minutes. But Newcastle quickly responded with Anthony Gordon drawing the visitors level just two minutes later.

The decision to allow Gordon’s goal infuriated Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou on the touchline as the ball hit the hand of Newcastle midfielder Joelinton in the build-up to the goal. The Brazilian’s hand was deemed to be in a natural position by VAR.

Alexander Isak made it 2-1 to Newcastle, who were able to hang on to their narrow lead until the end of the match and secure a sixth successive win.

After the match, Postecoglou felt his side deserved to take all three points and Newcastle won the match due to ‘unfair’ non-footballing reasons.

“It's a game we deserved to win and we should have won,” Postecoglou said. “On a fair and even playing ground we would have won the game.

“I'm disappointed that it wasn't football that denied us getting our rewards today. If all things were equal and balanced we would have won.”

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Newcastle United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 04, 2025 in London, England.

When Postecoglou’s comments were put to Howe in his post-match press conference, the Newcastle head coach responded by stating his side did enough to see out the win after a strong first half display.

“I’ve just got to concentrate on us and Newcastle,” he said. “I’m just very proud of the effort the players put in.

“I thought we were dominant in the first-half today, it could or should have possibly been more [than two]. Yes, Tottenham played well in the second-half and they brought on some quality players that pushed up back at times but we did enough to get over the line.

“Scoring so quickly after they scored and then having the maturity and quality in our play to dominate that first-half in the way that we did is really good signs for the future, I think.”

Howe added: “It's never a perfect game, you're never going to have everything your own way. We certainly didn't today but we found a way to come back and get a magnificent win from our perspective so long may that continue.