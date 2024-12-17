Eddie Howe emphatically rules-out Newcastle United transfer move

Eddie Howe has ruled-out a potential departure for Lewis Miley during the January transfer window.

Miley has made just one appearance since being injured back in March - coming as a very late substitute during their win over Chelsea in the previous round of the Carabao Cup. The 18-year-old played for the Under-21’s against the Blues on Monday night, but was given a limited role in that match with a view of having him involved in their games against Brentford and Ipswich Town following suspensions to Sean Longstaff and Joelinton.

Miley was thrust into first-team plans last season because of a multitude of injuries in the senior squad and despite Howe admitting he faces stiff competition for a starting berth, there are very high hopes for his future on Tyneside.

“There's fierce competition in that area,” Howe admitted. “When you look at the starting three we had in there on Saturday, outstanding players in their own right, then you've got Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, two vastly experienced players behind those.

“Lewis is going to be an outstanding player for this club for many, many years but we need to help his recovery back into the first-team well and he's now getting himself back into a position where he's able to play."

Asked by the Gazette if there was a chance Miley would be allowed to leave in January to get more minutes at senior level under his belt, Howe shut down any chance of him leaving: “Lewis will stay. He's too important for us.”