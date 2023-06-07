Eddie Howe identifies Newcastle United's 'first target'

Eddie Howe has made an early pledge ahead of next season.

Newcastle United fans are looking forward to a first Champions League campaign in 20 years following a fourth-placed finish last term.

Howe had also guided the club to the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, where they were beaten by Manchester United.

And Newcastle's head coach, keen to take the team back to the national stadium, has vowed not to sacrifice the domestic cup competitions, which were never prioritised during Mike Ashley's time as owner, next season.

“Yeah, we won’t look at the domestic cups – and sacrifice them for the Champions League," said Howe.

"That’s not my mindset sat here now. We want to win, we want to try and win a trophy and we came very close this year. We want to go one step further.”

'First target'

Fighting on several fronts will be a challenge for a team which was battling to stay in the Premier League when Howe took over the season before last.

Howe wants to strengthen a squad which lacks depth in key areas in this summer's transfer window.

And the Premier League will be the "foundation" of the club's campaign next season, according to Howe.

“I look at the Premier League as your first target, the foundation to your season, really," said Howe.

"So we won't be going away from all eyes on the Premier League, all eyes on making sure we start as well as we can, and we try to be as consistent as we can.

