Jonjo Shelvey was the only casualty from the club’s pre-season games. The 30-year-old midfielder suffered a hamstring problem in last week’s 3-2 defeat to Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

Eddie Howe – who has signed a new contract at Newcastle – says the club doesn’t yet have a “timeframe” for the return of Shelvey, who will trigger a contract extension if he plays three more games.

“Jonjo’s in London, I think, tonight for another assessment,” said United’s head coach. “We don’t have any clear timeframe for you on his injury. He’s probably the big one to come out of pre-season.”

Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez are pushing to return from the injuries which saw them miss the club’s warm-up games, while Javier Manquillo is back in training. Howe added: “Jamaal Lewis and Fernandez are working back. Manquillo’s back and looking good.”