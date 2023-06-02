Eddie Howe’s side defied expectations throughout the season to finish in the top-four for the first time since the 2002/03 season. That finish has earned them a spot in next season’s Champions League with dreams of seeing the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich coming to St James’ Park now a reality.

The Magpies signed off their Premier League season with a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea as Anthony Gordon netted his first goal in a black-and-white shirt. It was a solid end to a great season, played out in stunning weather to the soundtrack of 3,000 Magpies supporters making the most of their bank holiday trip to the capital.

Following their draw with the Blues, Howe was asked about what his message would be to his squad following a memorable campaign. Howe said: “We're a little bit disappointed with the second half performance [against Chelsea], to be honest but I don't want to sit here and criticise the players for what they've given me this year - that's no way going to be my message to them.

“My message is thank you for everything you've given but while recognising next season is going to be even harder for us. The players need to enjoy their break and come back fit, ready and focused for what is an amazing season ahead.”