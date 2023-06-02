News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe issues strong message to Newcastle United squad ahead of ‘amazing’ season

Newcastle United have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Eddie Howe’s side defied expectations throughout the season to finish in the top-four for the first time since the 2002/03 season. That finish has earned them a spot in next season’s Champions League with dreams of seeing the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich coming to St James’ Park now a reality.

The Magpies signed off their Premier League season with a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea as Anthony Gordon netted his first goal in a black-and-white shirt. It was a solid end to a great season, played out in stunning weather to the soundtrack of 3,000 Magpies supporters making the most of their bank holiday trip to the capital.

Following their draw with the Blues, Howe was asked about what his message would be to his squad following a memorable campaign. Howe said: “We're a little bit disappointed with the second half performance [against Chelsea], to be honest but I don't want to sit here and criticise the players for what they've given me this year - that's no way going to be my message to them. 

“My message is thank you for everything you've given but while recognising next season is going to be even harder for us. The players need to enjoy their break and come back fit, ready and focused for what is an amazing season ahead.”

Those players not on international duty are currently away on holiday ahead of pre-season that is set to get underway next month. The team face Rangers in Alan McGregor’s testimonial at Ibrox Stadium before heading to the USA to face Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton in the Premier League summer series.