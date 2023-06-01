According to the Times, Jonjo Shelvey is set to leave the City Ground this summer, just months after joining the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Newcastle United. Shelvey moved from St James’ Park on deadline day in January and was signed to add Premier League experience to Steve Cooper’s squad.

However, he made just eight appearances for Forest as they survived relegation in their first season back in the top-flight since the 1998/99 season. And it appears that Shelvey’s brief stint in Nottingham is set to come to an end this summer with Cooper ‘open’ to letting him leave the club.

