News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Ex-Newcastle United star set for Nottingham Forest sale just months after signing two-and-a-half-year deal

Nottingham Forest could see one of their January arrivals depart the club during the summer transfer window.

By Joe Buck
Published 1st Jun 2023, 01:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

According to the Times, Jonjo Shelvey is set to leave the City Ground this summer, just months after joining the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Newcastle United. Shelvey moved from St James’ Park on deadline day in January and was signed to add Premier League experience to Steve Cooper’s squad.

However, he made just eight appearances for Forest as they survived relegation in their first season back in the top-flight since the 1998/99 season. And it appears that Shelvey’s brief stint in Nottingham is set to come to an end this summer with Cooper ‘open’ to letting him leave the club.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In April, Shelvey was reportedly ‘ordered’ to stay at home by Cooper after being omitted from his matchday squad for their trip to Anfield. The 31-year-old, who has played for Liverpool, Swansea City and Newcastle during his career, wasn’t included in a single match day squad following that incident.