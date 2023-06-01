Ex-Newcastle United star set for Nottingham Forest sale just months after signing two-and-a-half-year deal
Nottingham Forest could see one of their January arrivals depart the club during the summer transfer window.
According to the Times, Jonjo Shelvey is set to leave the City Ground this summer, just months after joining the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Newcastle United. Shelvey moved from St James’ Park on deadline day in January and was signed to add Premier League experience to Steve Cooper’s squad.
However, he made just eight appearances for Forest as they survived relegation in their first season back in the top-flight since the 1998/99 season. And it appears that Shelvey’s brief stint in Nottingham is set to come to an end this summer with Cooper ‘open’ to letting him leave the club.
In April, Shelvey was reportedly ‘ordered’ to stay at home by Cooper after being omitted from his matchday squad for their trip to Anfield. The 31-year-old, who has played for Liverpool, Swansea City and Newcastle during his career, wasn’t included in a single match day squad following that incident.