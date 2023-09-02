Eddie Howe has made a major selection call ahead of Newcastle United’s game with Brighton as Matt Targett is handed his first start of the season. Targett comes in for Sven Botman who has been ruled-out of the game through injury after limping off against Liverpool.

Both teams come into the game on the back of disappointing defeats last weekend. Newcastle were unable to overcome ten man Liverpool whilst Brighton were handed their first defeat of the season at the hands of West Ham.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe had a number of selection headaches coming into the match with injuries to Botman and Joelinton to contend with as the squad travelled to the south coast. The Brazilian has been deemed fit enough to start against the Seagulls, however, Botman will miss the game with Targett filling in at left-back as Dan Burn moves into the heart of the defence.

New signing Lewis Hall could make his first appearance as a Newcastle United player having been named on the bench for the first time since joining from Chelsea.

Newcastle United team: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.