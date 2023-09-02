Newcastle United will be keen to put last weekend’s disappointing defeat against Liverpool behind them when they face Brighton at the Amex Stadium . It promises to be a hugely competitive fixture on the south coast, however, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have been dealt a double blow ahead of Saturday’s game.

De Zerbi revealed that he will be without former Arsenal man Danny Welbeck through injury whilst new signing Ansu Fati is unlikely to make his Seagulls debut having missed a few days training before his move to the club. De Zerbi said: "I think no [Fati won't be involved], he hasn’t worked in the last four or five days. “Danny Welbeck can’t play, it’s a muscular injury, but the situation isn’t so bad. We are in good condition."