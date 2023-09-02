Brighton delivered major double blow as new signing and star man ruled-out of Newcastle United clash
Brighton v Newcastle United: The Magpies return to action at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).
Newcastle United will be keen to put last weekend’s disappointing defeat against Liverpool behind them when they face Brighton at the Amex Stadium. It promises to be a hugely competitive fixture on the south coast, however, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have been dealt a double blow ahead of Saturday’s game.
De Zerbi revealed that he will be without former Arsenal man Danny Welbeck through injury whilst new signing Ansu Fati is unlikely to make his Seagulls debut having missed a few days training before his move to the club. De Zerbi said: "I think no [Fati won't be involved], he hasn’t worked in the last four or five days. “Danny Welbeck can’t play, it’s a muscular injury, but the situation isn’t so bad. We are in good condition."
Newcastle, meanwhile, will make late calls on Joelinton and Sven Botman with both players struggling with injury problems picked up against Liverpool. Joe Willock and Emil Krafth will not feature at the Amex Stadium.