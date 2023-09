Fulham defender Kevin Mbabu joined Bundesliga outfit Augsburg on-loan on deadline day. Mbabu only signed for Fulham from Wolfsburg last summer, however, he failed to make the grade at Craven Cottage and moved to Swiss side Servette on-loan in February.

The 28-year-old moved back to his parent club earlier this summer, however, he didn’t feature in either of Fulham’s opening two Premier League games or their Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur. And Mbabu made a deadline day return to the Bundesliga on Friday, moving to Augsburg on a season long loan deal.

