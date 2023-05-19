Eddie Howe will consider using Anthony Gordon as an "emergency" midfielder in Newcastle United's final two games.

Joelinton also picked up a knock in the game, and 20-year-old Elliot Anderson – who came on for Willock against Brighton – is on standby to play against Leicester City at St James' Park on Monday.

Howe could also turned to "versatile" winger Anthony Gordon, who was sent on in added time.

The 22-year-old, signed from Everton in January, has been fielded in midfield already this season.

"I'd say Anthony's versatile, I don't think he's necessarily just an out-and-out winger," said United's head coach. "I think that's his best position currently.

"But he's played as a No.9 for for Everton. He's played as a No.10 for us at Bournemouth, as you say, played as a No.8, I think, coming off the bench against Liverpool.

"I think there was another game as well where we put him as a No.8 in an emergency, and he's done well in each position.

"So it's great to have players of versatility within the squad. Joelinton would highlight that, he's played everywhere across midfield this season for us, and players like that are so valuable.

"So Anthony, I think, fits that mould, although he will play the position slightly different."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe believes that Gordon is now fully "integrated" into his squad following his £45million move.

"He's very much integrated into the squad," said Howe. "He's got the squad feel. When you come into a new group like he has, which is especially difficult in January, you've got to understand the squad, the feeling, the aim.

"Every club's different, so Anthony has had to join that feeling. When I look at him at lunchtimes, and when players are socialising and eating together, he's always in the hub of it.

"He's not excluded. He's very much in the core of the group. That's a great thing for me to see.

"He's settling in really well, and I can't wait to get a pre-season with him, because that will be a game-changer for him, because we can really get him integrated into our style and system of play.