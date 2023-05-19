News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

Eddie Howe names 'unlucky' Newcastle United player set for big chance

Eddie Howe is short of midfielders ahead of Newcastle United's home game against Leicester City.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 19th May 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read

Elliot Anderson's in the frame to start against Leicester City after Newcastle United suffered another injury blow.

Joe Willock suffered a hamstring injury in last night's 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, while Joelinton picked up a knock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eddie Howe, already without midfielder Sean Longstaff, replaced Willock with 20-year-old Anderson, who has found opportunities hard to come by since coming off the bench at the break during the club's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in March.

Most Popular

“I think Elliot’s been very unlucky, when you think his last major contribution to the team was match defining against Nottingham Forest in that second half," said United head coach.

"Of course, with the other players, he helped turn the game for us that night. Since then, when we’ve had other players return to fitness, he’s found game time hard to come by, purely for the strength of the group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But we really believe in Elliot in a number of different positions. He showed his versatility to come on the right side of midfield. He did a really good job for the team.”

Related topics:Brighton and Hove Albion