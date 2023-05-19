Eddie Howe names 'unlucky' Newcastle United player set for big chance

Elliot Anderson's in the frame to start against Leicester City after Newcastle United suffered another injury blow.

Joe Willock suffered a hamstring injury in last night's 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, while Joelinton picked up a knock.

Eddie Howe, already without midfielder Sean Longstaff, replaced Willock with 20-year-old Anderson, who has found opportunities hard to come by since coming off the bench at the break during the club's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in March.

“I think Elliot’s been very unlucky, when you think his last major contribution to the team was match defining against Nottingham Forest in that second half," said United head coach.

"Of course, with the other players, he helped turn the game for us that night. Since then, when we’ve had other players return to fitness, he’s found game time hard to come by, purely for the strength of the group.

