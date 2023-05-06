Eddie Howe names injured Newcastle United player due back from injury in pre-season

Krafth has been sidelined since suffering knee ligament damage in a Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park last August.

The defender – who will not be involved before the end of the season – is pencilled in to be involved from day one of the club’s 2023/24 pre-season campaign, according to Eddie Howe.

“Emil’s been working incredibly hard,” said United’s head coach. “He’s very diligent, very professional.

“I think, naturally, when you have the tough injury that he’s had, he’s had a couple of little … I wouldn’t say setbacks, but little ‘moments’ which have just meant he’s had to hold back for a week or two.

“At the moment, he’s got a little bit of nerve trouble in his back. Nothing’s changed with his timescale. We were always looking to next season for Emil.

“We hope he can join in pre-season from day one. But he’s still got a bit of a way to go to make sure he’s in the best physical condition.”

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth.

Krafth came into Howe’s team midway through last season when Kieran Trippier suffered a foot injury.

Speaking at the time, the Sweden international said: "I'm very, very happy to extend my contract here – me and my family love to live here – and continue with the journey we started with the club.

"I'm really looking forward to the future at the club."

Meanwhile, United captain Jamaal Lascelles is not expected to play again this season due to a calf injury.