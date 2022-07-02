The club has signed Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett so far in the transfer window, and Howe spoke about his arrivals yesterday after welcoming his non-international players back for the start of pre-season training.

Botman, a £35m capture from Lille, will train with his new team-mates for the first time next week.

“Really pleased,” said United’s head coach. “The new additions really do strengthen our squad. Excited to see them in action. Obviously, none of them are here, unfortunately.

“I’m really excited about the new additions. I think it’s really important that we come back a better team, and I think those players will definitely help us do that.

“I think they’re the right characters, and the right ages for the positions that we were looking to recruit in. So, yeah really pleased. I think that is what it’s all about. I think you need a minimum of two players in each position.”

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played in the middle of the season, and the tournament’s scheduling – and the resulting fixture congestion – is a challenge for Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“I think the demands that the Premier League this year will be extreme, with the World Cup and fixtures being congested,” said Howe. "We’re really going to need that competition in every position.