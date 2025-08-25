Newcastle United team news v Liverpool: Eddie Howe has a number of decisions, including whether to start his new signings, when his side face Arne Slot’s side tonight.

Newcastle United will again have to deal without a recognised striker tonight when they face Liverpool as Alexander Isak remains unavailable for selection. The Swedish international hasn’t kicked a ball for his club since May and Eddie Howe has confirmed that he will not feature against the Reds.

“There's been no change,” Howe said about Isak on Friday. “He won't be part of the squad.”

Although they were unable to overcome Aston Villa last time out, Howe was pleased with his side’s commitment on that day and much of the same is hoped for tonight when Liverpool head to the north east. The Reds haven’t tasted defeat in the Premier League against Newcastle United since December 2015, but they were beaten the last time the two sides met at Wembley in March.

On that day, Howe’s side were simply unplayable and completely dominated all over the Wembley pitch. With new signings Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw and Aaron Ramsdale all in the squad now though, how different will that starting XI, and the one Howe named at Villa Park last weekend, look tonight when he names his team?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Liverpool. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United v Liverpool predicted XI

GK: Nick Pope

Pope kept a clean sheet at Villa Park and whilst he wasn’t tested too often, he did make some big saves to preserve his shutout. He made a big stop to deny Curtis Jones at Wembley in a crucial point of that final.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier was sensational at Wembley and will need to be on top form again tonight.

CB: Fabian Schar

Thiaw will be champing at the bit for a start, but Newcastle looked defensively solid at the weekend and changing that tonight night may not be the best play from Howe.

CB: Dan Burn

Burn was absolutely immense last weekend and, of course, has fond memories of this fixture. He will be desperate for success again at St James’ Park.

LB: Tino Livramento

Livramento was brilliant against Mohamed Salah at Wembley and with Lewis Hall still building his fitness levels, he may be asked to keep the Egyptian quiet once again.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

The midfield could be where tonight’s game is won and lost and Guimaraes will be desperate to shine in front of his own fans.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali’s energy and guile are going to be crucial if Howe’s side want to overcome the Reds.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton was simply immense at Wembley in March and you wouldn’t be shocked if Liverpool players were still having nightmares about the Brazilian to this day. Joelinton’s performance tonight could set the tone for how his teammates perform.

RW: Anthony Elanga

Elanga would have left Villa Park disappointed to have not opened his goalscoring account. He will fancy his chances against a Liverpool defence that have looked disjointed in recent times.

ST: Anthony Gordon

Gordon has enjoyed some very good days against Liverpool at St James’ Park and has scored on both times he has faced his boyhood club on Tyneside.

LW: Harvey Barnes

The Barnes/Livramento combination worked superbly at Wembley - hopefully they can recreate that tonight.

Substitutes

Aaron Ramsdale, Emil Krafth, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Will Osula