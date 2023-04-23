Howe’s side moved up to third place after beating Christian Stellini’s side 6-1 at St James’s Park. Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy both netted twice, and Joelinton also scored, in an extraordinary 21-minute period.

The win followed last weekend’s shock 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa, after which Howe had demanded a “response” from his players.

“That’s the reaction we wanted, and an incredible start,” said United’s head coach. “The crowd were incredible for us.

“Not really (expecting that). You don’t expect that. The quality of our finishing was incredible. They weren’t stick-on goals. We were lethal in front of goal.

“Everything about our first half an hour was where we want to be.”

