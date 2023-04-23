News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
1 hour ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
3 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
5 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
6 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
6 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Eddie Howe’s ‘incredible’ Newcastle United verdict

Eddie Howe’s reacted to Newcastle United’s “incredible” win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 16:49 BST

Howe’s side moved up to third place after beating Christian Stellini’s side 6-1 at St James’s Park. Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy both netted twice, and Joelinton also scored, in an extraordinary 21-minute period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The win followed last weekend’s shock 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa, after which Howe had demanded a “response” from his players.

“That’s the reaction we wanted, and an incredible start,” said United’s head coach. “The crowd were incredible for us.

Most Popular

“Not really (expecting that). You don’t expect that. The quality of our finishing was incredible. They weren’t stick-on goals. We were lethal in front of goal.

“Everything about our first half an hour was where we want to be.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked if his team looked like a Champions League side, Howe added: "It’s not for me to say. I saw a very good team playing today, two actually. But there’s a lot of games to go, and a lot of points to play for."

Related topics:Eddie HoweTottenham Hotspur