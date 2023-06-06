Allan Saint-Maximin’s destiny is in his own hands, according to Eddie Howe.

The Newcastle United winger yesterday issued a lengthy statement on social media in which he said his career was at a “turning point”.

Saint-Maximin’s message to fans can amid renewed speculation over his future at the club, which will be playing Champions League football next season.

Howe was asked by the Gazette late last month what role he saw Saint-Maximin, signed from Nice four years ago, playing for him next season.

“That (his future) will be dictated by Maxi himself," said United's head coach.

"He has so much ability, and he’s such an important player for us when he’s at his very best, fitness-wise. He’s unique, there’s no one like him in the Premier League.

“You saw he’s a huge transitional threat (in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea), his end product was there, so really pleased. We just hope he comes back really fit, and ready to do well in what is a massive season for him personally.”

Howe has previously said that he would not stand in a player’s way if they felt that their future was elsewhere.

And Newcastle would consider selling the 26-year-old – if it was right for the club and the player.

The club, which needs to strengthen its squad ahead of next season's Champions League campaign, has a limited transfer budget due to Financial Fair Play rules.

Howe has spoke late last season about recruiting a "small group" of players in the transfer window.