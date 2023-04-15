News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe’s shock Newcastle United starter as Miguel Almiron returns from injury

Anthony Gordon has been handed a start for Newcastle United – a week after having a touchline spat with Eddie Howe.

By Miles Starforth
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Gordon starts ahead of Sean Longstaff in this afternoon’s game against Aston Villa at Villa Park. The winger, a second-half substitute at the Gtech Community Syad, had reacted angrily to his substitution late in last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brentford.

Howe yesterday revealed that Gordon, signed from Everton in January for £45million, had apologised for his actions. United’s head coach said: “Yes, he accepted he was overly emotional. We moved on very quickly and had a 10-15 minute conversation, where it’s really important that I help him.

“He’s a young player. He has so much talent and ability, but he needs help to get to where his career should go. Fingers crossed, we can work on that together.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Miguel Almiron is on the bench after making a quicker-than-expected return from a thigh injury.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson, Longstaff.

