Eddie Howe’s surprise Newcastle United starting XI omission

Eddie Howe has made one change for Newcastle United’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 13:34 BST

Howe’s fourth-placed side were beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa – and Anthony Gordon has dropped down to the bench.

Sean Longstaff – who was a substitute at Villa Park after being laid low by illness before the game – replaces Gordon in the starting XI.

However, Miguel Almiron, also a substitute last weekend after recovering from injury, is again on the bench.

Almiron, the club’s 1-goal leading scorer, had been expected to return to the starting XI.

Speaking on Friday, Howe said: “He’s an option. I’d say he’s in contention, yeah.

“He’s had minimal training. He’s trained this week, and trained well, as Miggy usually does. I was pleased to see him back on the pitch, but, prior to that, he had quite a long absence.

“So we’ll wait and see. I’ll try and make the right call for him – and the team.”

Howe was asked if the game was the biggest yet for his team this season.

“I wouldn’t have an issue with anyone saying that,” said United’s head coach. “I think it is. It’s a cliche, but it’s our next game. It’s what’s ahead of us that’s important.

“We have risen to these types of games this season. Hopefully, we can find another gear again.”

Meanwhile, fifth-placed Tottenham, three points behind Newcastle, have made one change, with Pape Sarr replacing Clement Lenglet in the starting XI.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Joelinton. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Lloris, Porro, Romero, Dier, Perisic, Sarr, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

