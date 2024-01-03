Everton ‘consider’ move for ex-Man Utd man who ‘agreed’ to join Newcastle United
Premier League transfer news: Everton have been linked with a surprise move for a former Premier League player.
Everton have been linked with a shock move for former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard. Lingard is currently a free agent after leaving Forest at the end of last season.
Sean Dyche’s side currently sit fourth-bottom of the Premier League and ahead of Luton Town by just a single point after being defeated by Wolves in their last outing. Lingard, meanwhile, has been without a club after leaving Forest after just one season and was briefly linked with a move to West Ham and then Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia - but neither transfer came to fruition.
Back in 2022, Lingard was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United and almost joined the Magpies in the final few days of the January transfer window, however, Manchester United pulled the plug on that deal at the eleventh-hour. Instead, he would move to the City Ground but after a season where he failed to register a single Premier League goal or assist, he left as a free agent.
According to TalkSport, Everton could hand the 31-year-old another shot at Premier League football this month as Dyche aims to strengthen his squad ahead of another battle for survival.
Speaking to the Diary of a CEO podcast about his failed move to St James’ Park, Lingard revealed why the move to Tyneside in 2022 broke down, despite his desire to make the switch: “I wanted to go on loan again in January because I wasn’t playing again,” he said. “Newcastle was on the cards in January. The deal was done - everything - but the [Manchester] United squad was not big enough.”