Newcastle United release official supporter guidance ahead of Sunderland clash

Newcastle United face Sunderland on Saturday in what will be the first Wear-Tyne derby in over eight years.

Newcastle United have released official guidance for supporters heading to Saturday’s game at the Stadium of Light. 6,000 Newcastle supporters will make the trip from St James’ Park to the Stadium of Light for the game that will kick-off at 12.45pm.

The club were able to secure a big allocation of visiting fans by making the clash a bubble game in which Newcastle supporters must travel to Wearside on buses put on and funded by the club. Fans attending the match will not be given their match ticket until they exit the bus at the Stadium of Light - and won’t be allowed onto the bus without their bus ticket that have been sent out in the post.

Newcastle fans must travel to St James’ Park and board the buses to Wearside from there. Supporters have been advised to queue in the tunnel under the Milburn Stand with that queue extending around the back of the Gallowgate.

Every supporter must be at St James’ Park by 10:45am at the latest, but fans have been advised you can arrive at the ground before the time slot shown on your bus ticket. Match tickets will only be distributed after exiting the bus at the Stadium of Light - this means that any fans that want to be next to each other at the game must travel on the same bus.

Alcohol and confectionery will be sold at the Stadium of Light, but alcohol will not be permitted on buses heading to Wearside. Newcastle fans will also be held back at the ground for a period of time after the game to help crowds disperse, but food, drink and toilet facilities will remain open throughout this time. Supporters will then head back onto the buses and driven back to St James’ Park.