The January transfer window is now open and for Newcastle United, it could be a very important one. A sudden loss of form in recent times for a squad that have been plagued by injury and fitness issues throughout the campaign, means the club could have an active month.

However, as always, their business will have to be conducted within the strict parameters of Financial Fair Play and in a January market that can be very difficult to conduct business in - even if they have found great success during the last couple of winter transfer windows. Here, we take a look at everything Howe has said about the January transfer window, including how their injury issues have affected the clubs plans:

Howe on January transfer window difficulties…

Despite Newcastle being active in both winter windows under Howe, January is a notoriously difficult month to conduct transfer business. Clubs are often unwilling to sell players mid-season and are usually only tempted to offload players if they receive an inflated transfer fee.

This is a struggle Newcastle United will find themselves dealing with again this month and Howe has already admitted this is likely to be the case. Howe said: “It's a difficult month as we always say when January comes around, I apologise if I sound like I'm always saying the same things. But it is a very difficult month to bring in quality players and financial fair play continues to play a part in our decision making so let's wait and see.”

Howe on how injuries have impacted January plans…

Speaking in November at the height of Newcastle United’s injury crisis, Howe admitted the club would have to be ‘reactive’ in the window. He said: “Certainly we're going to have to be reactive I think because we've got injuries in different areas of the squad, there's not necessarily one area, there's a few areas. I think that'll be a decision made towards the window opening, rather than now. To sort of form any plans now would be a mistake.”

Fitness issues plagued almost every position at that time and whilst the worst of that crisis has seemingly subsided, the January window does present them with an opportunity to strengthen and ensure they are able to better deal with injuries now and in the future.

Howe on Kalvin Phillips rumours…

Heading into the January window, speculation surrounding a potential move for Manchester CIty midfielder Kalvin Phillips dominated headlines on Tyneside. The former Leeds United man looks set to leave the Etihad Stadium this month and Newcastle, alongside Juventus and Bayern Munich, have been extensively linked with a move.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Howe was asked about reports that Phillips is close to making a move to St James’ Park, however, he quickly denied them, saying: “That isn’t correct.”