Ex-Newcastle United and Liverpool star ‘urges’ club to sign England international following West Ham ‘snub’
One former Newcastle United target is still searching for a new club - three months after Premier League exit.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is facing another two months as a free agent, despite multiple links regarding a Premier League return and move to Saudi Arabia. Lingard, who was close to joining Newcastle United in January 2022 before the Red Devils blocked his loan switch to St James’ Park, was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season and has been a free agent ever since.
Lingard spent part of the summer training with West Ham with a view to signing for the Hammers, however, that deal was pulled amid concerns he wasn’t fit enough for Premier League football. A move to Saudi Arabia to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq had then looked a possibility, however, Saudi Pro League restrictions on foreign players mean Lingard may not be able to make that move until January.
If he were to make the move to Al-Ettifaq, however, then he could be thankful to a former Newcastle United player for his transfer. That’s because Gini Wijnaldum has reportedly been pushing the club and Gerrard to sign Lingard when the chance becomes available.
Jordan Henderson, who made the switch to rejoin Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in the summer, has also been pushing for his former international teammate to follow him to the Saudi Pro League. Lingard, who turns 31 in December, has been capped 32 times by England but failed to register a single goal for Forest during his one-year spell at the City Ground with Steve Cooper’s newly-promoted side.