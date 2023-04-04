News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s rivals dealt huge blow following feisty Everton and Tottenham Hotspur encounter

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur played out a feisty encounter at Goodison Park on Monday night.

By Joe Buck
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST

With ramifications at both ends of the table, a 1-1 draw wasn’t an ideal result for either side as Michael Keane’s last stunner earned the hosts a point. Harry Kane had opened the scoring with a penalty in the 68th minute, but Christian Stellini’s side couldn’t hold on, ending the day a place behind Newcastle United in the table.

Both sides also ended the match with just ten men on the field however, after Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lucas Moura were shown straight red cards. Doucoure’s red came on the stroke of the hour mark when he reacted to a challenge from Kane, raising his hands into his opponent’s face, giving David Coote no option but to reach for his red card.

Spurs looked to be relatively comfortable against ten men, but when Moura was given a straight red card for his tackle on Keane, they crumbled and allowed the Toffees to rescue a point.

Newcastle United are due to face both Spurs and Everton this month and it’s likely that the Spurs man will miss the game at St James’ Park on April 23. Moura will serve the third match of a three-game ban on that day, ruling him out of the game.

Doucoure, meanwhile, will also likely receive a three-game ban following his red card. However, he will serve his suspension in games against Manchester United, Fulham and Crystal Palace and thus, assuming the ban isn’t extended past the expected three-games, his first game back for the Toffees could come at Goodison Park against Newcastle on April 27.

Lucas Moura was sent off against Everton on Monday night. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Lucas Moura was sent off against Everton on Monday night. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
