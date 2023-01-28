Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton ‘interested’ in signing Ryan Fraser as Anthony Gordon replacement

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser has been identified by Everton as a potential replacement for Anthony Gordon (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

According to 90min, Everton could turn their attention towards Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser as a potential replacement for the departing Anthony Gordon. Fraser has seen his game time on Tyneside severely limited of late and with Gordon’s imminent arrival, will have yet more competition ahead of him for a starting spot.

The Scotland international hasn’t been seen in a black and white shirt since a 17 minute cameo against the Toffees back in October and could be one of the players to be offloaded before the end of the transfer window. When asked about whether Fraser’s absence from the last few matchday squads was because of injury, Eddie Howe revealed he wants to see the winger stay at the club and push for a first-team spot.

Howe said: “No, he’s not injured, he’s training. He’s just got to keep training well and training hard.

“He’s a valued member of the squad. I know him better than anybody, I know what he’s capable of, so I’d love to see him back in a Newcastle shirt.”

Any move from the Toffees for Fraser would not be a part of Gordon’s £40m move to Tyneside. An injury-hit time on Tyneside means the 28-year-old has played 59 times during his three years at the club.

Southampton ‘eye’ forward addition before Carabao Cup semi-final

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their 1-0 first-leg defeat to Newcastle United, Southampton signed Luton Town’s James Bree to strengthen their defensive options. Bree played under Nathan Jones at the Hatters and will be eligible to face the Magpies on Tuesday night.