Newcastle United were reportedly interested in the Everton frontman all summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a January swoop for Dominic Calvert-Lewin but could be swiftly knocked back, with Everton’s incoming owners planning to discuss a new contract for their striker.

Newcastle were heavily linked with a move for Calvert-Lewin in the summer, with recruitment chiefs keen on attacking reinforcements amid Callum Wilson’s ongoing injury struggles. Both he and Alexander Isak look set to miss Saturday’s trip to Goodison Park, leaving former Toffee Anthony Gordon to lead the line away from his more natural wide role.

Wilson has long been an injury risk at Newcastle and so competition for Isak was wanted over summer, although Newcastle baulked at the £40m price-tag Everton slapped on Calvert-Lewin. But talkSPORT reported earlier this week that they could return for the 27-year-old in January, with a cut-price deal on the cards.

Calvert-Lewin is into the final year of his Everton contract and showing no sign of wanting to discuss a new deal, with previous attempts to sit down knocked back. As things stand, the Merseyside club will be left with a decision to make come January, either cashing in mid-way through another relegation battle or risking a free exit come summer - something they simply cannot afford to do.

And so Newcastle’s patience could end up paying off, but recent news of Everton’s imminent takeover has revived hope that Calvert-Lewin will extend his stay. The Friedkin Group are expecting to complete their takeover by December and The i now claim that could add fresh impetus to contract talks.

They report that as recently as last month, Everton approached Calvert-Lewin over possible contract talks but were met with ‘little enthusiasm’ from the striker’s side. Options will not be short for the England international as a free agent next summer, with the likelihood that suitors will come back in after Christmas eyeing a deal.

But Everton’s imminent takeover has injected some optimism into the club and their prospective new owners will hope to build on that momentum in talks with Calvert-Lewin. The anticipation is that a fresh contract proposal will arrive ‘as soon as the takeover is signed off’.

Calvert-Lewin is expected to start against Newcastle on Saturday evening in what could be seen as an early audition. The striker has been able to keep fit all season and has two goals in six Premier League appearances.