Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes it would be a ‘huge statement’ if his former side were able to get a win at St James’ Park. The Magpies have been beaten just three times all calendar year on home turf and Merson believes the Gunners are in for a tough afternoon on Saturday.

In his weekly predictions column on Sportskeeda, Merson wrote: “It could turn out to be a blessing for Arsenal that they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup as it allows them to put more focus on their Premier League title challenge. I look at this game and think if Arsenal win, the race for the league title becomes a heads or tails clash between the Gunners and Manchester City, as an away victory at St James’ Park would be a huge statement.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newcastle have injuries but they are a good team at home and rarely lose games in front of their own fans. The West Ham result won’t hurt Arsenal in the long-term but could prove to be a bit of a knockout punch, so I’m going for a 1-1 draw here.”