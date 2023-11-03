Arsenal can make ‘a huge statement’ against Newcastle United - according to ex-England international
Newcastle United v Arsenal: Eddie Howe’s side face a major test of their credentials this weekend.
Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes it would be a ‘huge statement’ if his former side were able to get a win at St James’ Park. The Magpies have been beaten just three times all calendar year on home turf and Merson believes the Gunners are in for a tough afternoon on Saturday.
In his weekly predictions column on Sportskeeda, Merson wrote: “It could turn out to be a blessing for Arsenal that they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup as it allows them to put more focus on their Premier League title challenge. I look at this game and think if Arsenal win, the race for the league title becomes a heads or tails clash between the Gunners and Manchester City, as an away victory at St James’ Park would be a huge statement.
“Newcastle have injuries but they are a good team at home and rarely lose games in front of their own fans. The West Ham result won’t hurt Arsenal in the long-term but could prove to be a bit of a knockout punch, so I’m going for a 1-1 draw here.”
Newcastle United will come into the game on the back of a superb win at Old Trafford in midweek - a win that booked them a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the next round. Although they tasted defeat in this fixture last season back in May, memories of their brilliant win over Arsenal in their final home game of the 2021/22 season still remain fresh in the minds of Magpies supporters.