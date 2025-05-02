Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Premier League star has delivered his take on comparisons between Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

Dietmar Hamann has urged Liverpool to make a move for reported Newcastle United transfer target Liam Delap to strengthen their attacking options ahead of their Premier League title defence.

The Reds were crowned as Premier League champions following their home win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as Arne Slot rounded off a successful first season in charge at Anfield in fine style. The former Feyenoord head coach was named as successor to Jurgen Klopp last summer and has largely retained faith with the squad he inherited from his predecessor.

Slot added Italy winger Federico Chiesa to his squad last summer and also concluded a deal for Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili - although the latter was allowed to return to the La Liga club on a season-long loan and will officially make the move to Anfield this summer. However, there is a belief Slot will look to boost his ranks during the upcoming transfer window and adding to his options in the final third is believed to be a priority.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have shared the responsibility of taking the lead role in attack during the Reds successful push for title - although the latter has been far from convincing and has scored just five goals in 26 league appearances during the campaign. The Uruguay international has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this season - and speculation over who could replace him has revolved around potential moves for Ipswich Town striker Delap and Newcastle United top goalscorer Alexander Isak.

A reported release clause of £30m in Delap’s contract can now be triggered following the Tractor Boys’ relegation back into the Championship and Hamann, who played for Liverpool and Newcastle during his playing career, believes the England Under-21 star would be a ‘great signing’ for one of his old clubs.

“Liverpool have never been massive spenders”

Getty Images

He told Coin Casino: “I think Liam Delap has been brilliant for Ipswich. You have to say that he’s been in a poor team, as the bottom three have been this season, but he has shown how good a player he is. I think he would really strengthen Liverpool, they have to try and keep Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who has been the only forward they can rely on, but Delap would be a great addition. He is young, up and coming and hungry, when you’re doing well as a team it’s so important that you bring new hunger in because a lot of Liverpool’s players have already won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

“Bringing hungry players is so important and Delap would be one of them, I think he would be a great signing because there are not many centre forwards available. Alexander Isak might cost triple that of Liam Delap. Looking at both Liam Delap and Alexander Isak, Isak might cost double or even triple what Delap would. Isak is a great player and I wouldn’t mind seeing him in that red shirt, but Liverpool have never been massive spenders, even when they bought Virgil van Dijk it was with the Philippe Coutinho money. They haven’t been the biggest spenders but getting either Delap or Isak will be good business.”

