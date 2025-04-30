Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the future of one reported Magpies target is discussed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have been told they could make a ‘really exciting’ signing if they move for one of their most high-profile targets during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies will head into the summer transfer window looking to boost Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of their return to European competition as they look to cope with the demand of an increasingly hectic fixture schedule. There is a belief United will target a goalkeeper, a winger and a striker throughout the summer - but a younger centre-back is also said to be on their wishlist as they look to provide further competition for the likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Sven Botman now back in contention, some of the pressure on the experienced duo has been taken away but they will remain key throughout the final four fixtures of what has been a long and draining season. Botman is actually the only United centre-back under 30 and it is understood a younger option will be targeted throughout the summer. Several possible targets have been reported in the media with the likes of long-term target Marc Guehi, Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah and Bournemouth duo Ilia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen have all been linked with moves to Tyneside.

The latter of that quartet has been linked with several other clubs with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool all said to have shown an interest in a player that made his maiden senior appearance for Spain last month. Despite interest from elsewhere, former Manchester United and Birmingham City goalkeeper Ben Foster believes Huijsen would be an ideal signing for Newcastle if they can win the race for his services.

Speaking on the Football Fill In show on his own YouTube channel, the former Manchester United and Birmingham City goalkeeper was asked what Newcastle require in their defensive ranks during the summer transfer window and replied: “They need younger, fresher. Dan Burn will always play a role. Fabian Schar will always play a role for that football club. They need real exciting like Huijsen at Bournemouth would be an unreal fit for Newcastle. That ilk of young, up and coming, energy, can play the ball out from the back.”

What has Andoni Iraola said about speculation over Dean Huijsen’s future at Bournemouth?

Bournemouth could land the next Dean Huijsen with a £26m summer deal | Getty Images

Speaking earlier this week, the Bournemouth head coach said: "From what I see every day, training and playing, I don’t think it is affecting him at all. I see him in the same mood that he normally is. He’s training well and I think he’s playing well also. Even being young, this is not something that is strange for him. He’s coming from big teams, even if he wasn’t in the first-team. But he’s coming from Roma, from Juventus, from teams where these things are probably quite natural, and I see him quite normal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Dean Huijsen said about speculation over his Bournemouth future?

Dean Huijsen. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Speaking during an interview with El Chiringuto TV earlier this month, the Cherries defender said of reported interest from Real Madrid: "I have a contract until 2030, I do have a [release] clause. I don't know, we'll see. It's a big team. Every player wants to play in the maximum [level] possible. A friend called me and said...'Go to Real Madrid'. What am I going to say?”