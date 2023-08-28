Former Manchester City and Italy manager Roberto Mancini has made a shock return to football. The 58-year-old has been named the next manager of the Saudi Arabia national team, replacing Herve Renard following the Frenchman’s departure in March.

Mancini has been out of work for a fortnight after stepping down as the manager of Italy’s national team earlier this month. Mancini’s first assignment as Saudi Arabia manager will come at St James’ Park when they face Costa Rica and South Korea in friendly matches next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Falcons face their central American counterparts on Friday, September 8 (8pm kick-off) before the clash with South Korea on Tuesday, September 12 (5:30pm kick-off). Mancini will reportedly earn €25m a year and will be handed a four-year contract.

Speaking about his appointment, Mancini said: "I believe this is a great opportunity for me, to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia. The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene."

The Saudi Arabian national team are currently ranked 54th in the world by FIFA, sandwiched between the Republic of Ireland and Finland. After defeating eventual world champions Argentina in their opening match of the World Cup in Qatar during the winter, Saudi Arabia were knocked out of the group stages following defeats to Poland and Mexico.