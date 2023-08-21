Following injury to Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka’s loan exit to Manchester United, Newcastle United spent last September on the hunt for a new goalkeeper. They eventually signed former Liverpool stopper Loris Karius, with the 30-year-old making his first, and so far only, appearance for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

However, Karius wasn’t the club’s first option with Ben Foster revealing that he had been approached by the Magpies, only to turn down their approaches. Speaking at the time, Foster said: “Deep down I’d hoped they were going to say that (no) because when I heard about Newcastle it was a nice feeling to feel wanted. Since the end of last season I’d had a few offers but none were real Premier League concrete offers.”

Foster then went on to confirm that Newcastle had agreed to his terms but that his gut feeling was telling him not to make the move. "As soon as he (his agent) said this, I had this sinking feeling inside of me because deep down I didn’t want to do it." Foster said. "I would have had to move away from home, that would kill me.

"You know when people say you have to go with your gut feeling, I had a feeling deep down that ‘I just don’t want to do it’.”

However, the former Watford man reneged on his retirement when Wrexham approached him over a potential deal. In eight appearances last season, Foster conceded eight times and helped Wrexham win promotion back to League Two.

Although he began this campaign as Wrexham’s no.1, the 40-year-old has once again announced that he is retiring from football. His 12th and last appearance for Wrexham came in a 5-5 draw with Swindon Town at the weekend and Foster has revealed the reasons for his retirement from the game.

A statement read: “The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire.

“At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the Club, and making the decision now gives the Club every opportunity to assess their options before the window closes.