Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves has once again been linked with a move to Newcastle United - just months after he left the Premier League to move to Saudi Arabia. Neves joined Al-Hilal for £47m in summer, however, he may be set for a shock return to England.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Portuguese international as a potential alternative to Sandro Tonali who is facing a lengthy ban from football. According to the Telegraph, a reported deal for Neves could see the former Wolves man join the Magpies on an initial loan deal to cover for Tonali’s absence.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad