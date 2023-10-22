Newcastle United ‘eye’ surprise move for £47m ex-Wolves man as potential Sandro Tonali alternative
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a January move for one of their long-term targets.
Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves has once again been linked with a move to Newcastle United - just months after he left the Premier League to move to Saudi Arabia. Neves joined Al-Hilal for £47m in summer, however, he may be set for a shock return to England.
Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Portuguese international as a potential alternative to Sandro Tonali who is facing a lengthy ban from football. According to the Telegraph, a reported deal for Neves could see the former Wolves man join the Magpies on an initial loan deal to cover for Tonali’s absence.
Any deal for Neves would likely come under great scrutiny, however, with Al-Hilal and Newcastle United sharing the same owners. Alternatives to Neves could include Kalvin Phillips who has also been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times with Scott McTominay also a player of interest.