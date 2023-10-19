Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland man Chris Waddle could make a shock return to playing football this weekend. Waddle, who now works as a pundit on TV and radio, could line-up for Northern Counties East League Premier Division outfit Hallam FC.

The club, who Waddle has close ties with, are currently in the midst of an injury crisis and had to play with just ten men on Tuesday night. Journalist Alan Biggs wrote on X that the crisis is so bad, that Waddle could be enticed out of retirement to help the club out, over two decades after his last competitive game.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Biggs wrote: “Understand there is a strong possibility of Chris Waddle returning to semi-pro football two months short of his 63rd birthday. Hallam FC will consider sending an SOS to the ex-Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield Wednesday and England star amid a chronic run of injuries…

“Waddle is a friend of Hallam FC (step nine in the pyramid) and it’s believed will not need too much encouragement. Never really hung up his boots - Hallam have at least 6 players out with serious injuries. Had to play with 10 men after the latest tonight.”

Waddle spent five years at St James’ Park before making the switch to Tottenham Hotspur in 1985. He would spend four years in north London before moving to France to play for Marseille where he would go on to lift the Ligue 1 title on three occasions.