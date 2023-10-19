Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From the beginning of the 2025/26 season, 270 Premier League matches will be broadcast on TV and on streaming services in the UK - an increase of 70 on the current broadcast deals. This move comes as the Premier League put the next set of broadcasting rights up for tender - a process that is expected to be complete by the end of the year and is anticipated to be worth significantly more than the current deal.

The new broadcast deal, which will come into effect at the end of the 2024/25 season, will see one further midweek round of fixtures created with every Sunday 2pm game to be broadcast on TV.

Currently, games that kick-off at 2pm on a Sunday because of European commitments, are not included in the broadcast deal and mean that only supporters in attendance are able to legally watch these games. That is all set to change in this new deal.

Whilst the amount of games on TV is set to significantly increase, the Premier League have opted against introducing new kick-off times to their traditional weekend schedule. Furthermore, the Saturday 3pm blackout will remain in place, meaning games that kick-off at that time won’t be broadcast on TV or streamed in the UK.

Currently, Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime hold broadcast rights for live coverage of games with streaming platforms like DAZN anticipated to enter the bidding process for the next round of broadcast rights.