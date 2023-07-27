Danny Rose joined Newcastle United on-loan in January 2020 as a way to bolster the defensive options available to Steve Bruce. However, the former Tottenham Hotspur man did not enjoy a successful time on Tyneside during his short stint at the club.

Rose played 13 times for the Magpies but failed to impress enough to earn himself a permanent move to St James’ Park. However, he has recently revealed that things could have turned out rather differently for him and that he could have been playing for PSG, rather than Spurs, before Newcastle took him on-loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to TalkSport, Rose said: “Until a bid actually comes in you don’t know how close ‘close’ really is, but one of the ‘big boys’ in France I was close to going there. I spoke to Paris [Saint-Germain] about going there once upon a time.