While Newcastle United remain completely focused on earning a top four place in the Premier League this season, they may also have their eyes on the contract situation at the club. The Magpies have five players whose current deals will expire in a matter of months.

Newcastle could lose two goalkeepers, with Loris Karius having potentially made his only appearance for the club in the Carabao Cup final, while Mark Gillespie hasn’t featured for the senior team since September 2020. Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett could also leave Tyneside after falling down the pecking order in recent seasons, while Matty Longstaff has endured a fall from grace since his debut season.

Micky Quinn on ‘phenomenal’ owners

Micky Quinn had plenty of compliments to give to Newcastle United’s owners when he spoke to Chronicle Live recently. The former striker has continued to show his support for the Magpies 31 years after he left the club.

Quinn returns to Tyneside this week as he leads a show at Gosforth Park Hotel to raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and, ahead of his trip north, he has offered his verdict on the Magpies’ board.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Quinn said: “The final at Wembley against Man United didn’t go the way we wanted but look at the progress in the last 14 months or so. “It’s been phenomenal really. Under Mike Ashley, the fans had long faces but there was a dark cloud hanging over the city. That’s gone now.

“When I was up there two days after the takeover for the first game against Spurs, you could see smiling faces again, you could see the fans believe the new owners when they were saying they wanted to win a trophy, Sunday in the Carabao Cup wasn’t a win but this season shows how serious they are.”

Man City team news

Manchester City were forced into a change during their win over Bristol City midweek. Ederson replaced Stefan Ortega at half-time after the back-up goalkeeper suffered a hand injury.

However, Ortega’s injury isn’t likely to affect Man City ahead of their clash with Newcastle given that Ederson would start the match anyway. The German is yet to feature in the Premier League since joining from Arminia Bielefeld in the summer.

Meanwhile, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte’s potential absences could prove to be a huge blow to Pep Guardiola’s side. Stones has been sidelined with a hamstring problem since January and Aymeric Laporte has struggled with illness, however there is a possibility they could be named in the matchday squad this weekend.