Newcastle United exploring changes to cup ticket system and new fan ‘resale’ platform

The club, which once gave away 10,000 free season tickets during Mike Ashley’s reign at the helm, records sell-out crowds week-in and week-out. Every game at St James’ Park this season has been a sell-out and demand is only expected to increase with European football returning to Tyneside next season.

Before the takeover of the club - and the hope that the owners, Eddie Howe and his team installed in the club from top to bottom - there was little need to fix the system. However, all that has changed as the club attempts to modernise in all aspects.

Fan engagement has been high on the new owners’ wish-list and they have continued their great communication with supporters by releasing a survey for existing season ticket holders to express their views on how the club should approach ticketing in the future. This survey covers a range of topics, including how the club should approach ticketing for cup matches, including potential European games, and a potential new ‘resale’ platform that will allow fans to sell their seat on a game by game basis.

In the survey, supporters have been asked if they would use a ‘resale’ feature to sell their seat for games they were not able to attend. The club also asked supporters whether they would be in favour of a ‘cup scheme’ that involved being able to purchase their seat in advance of games rather than the existing system of having to secure their seat on a game by game basis.

In the latter question, supporters have been given the opportunity to select which competitions they would like to see adopt this scheme with Carabao Cup, FA Cup and European games all considered. This survey is open for every season ticket holder to express their opinions.

