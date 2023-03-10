Newcastle United return to action this weekend as they host Wolves in the Premier League. The Magpies are searching for their first league win in two months.

Newcastle will be desperate for all three points if they are to stay in contention for a top four spot, while they sit four points below Tottenham Hotspur. However, they do have two games in hand over the London outfit.

While Eddie Howe’s side have lost two and drawn three of their last five games, Wolves’ form has been looking much better in recent weeks as they have won four of their eight fixtures since the turn of the year. Julen Lopetegui’s side could move eight points clear of the relegation zone with a win at St. James’ Park.

Here is the latest news headlines ahead of the match...

Chelsea ‘keen’ on Bruno

Chelsea are expected to go back in for Bruno Guimaraes in the summer after being linked with the midfielder in January. The Telegraph have reported that Todd Boehly is keen to win the race for the Brazilian.

Bruno Guimaraes has impressed on Tyneside since his move from Lyon and has since attracted interest from a number of top clubs across Europe. Having managed to hold onto him during the January transfer window, Newcastle are allegedly closing in a new contract for the midfielder, however his long-term future remains uncertain.

Chelsea and Real Madrid allegedly expressed interest in signing Guimaraes at the end of the year, with the former having their enquiry immediately knocked back. However, the report claims the Blues are still eager to sign him and could even ‘firm up’ their interest with a bid this summer.

While the former Lyon star could sign a new deal at St. James’ Park, his future beyond the summer may depend on where they place in the league this season. Guimaraes will be keen on competing in the Champions League and a host of interested parties will be able to offer him that.

Ayoze Perez on the European stage

Former Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez made a dramatic return to England will a brilliant goal for Real Betis in the Europa League. The Spaniard netted the equaliser in the first half against Manchester United.

Perez shone during his five-year stint at St. James’ Park, earning himself a £30 million move to Leicester City in 2019. However, he failed to have quite the same impact in the Midlands and was loaned out to Real Betis in January. Perez was yet to score for his new club but opened his scoring spectacularly at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the goal, BBC Sport pundit Leon Osman said: “That is a brilliant strike from Ayoze Perez. A sensational half volley. He takes a touch and hits it beautifully.”

