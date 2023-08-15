Goals from Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson and a brace from Alexander Isak got the Magpies off to a perfect start at St James’ Park. In what was expected to be a very close encounter with one of their main rivals for European qualification, the hosts blew away their opponents to make a real statement on opening day.

It was a headline grabbing result and one that had many people standing up and taking note of Eddie Howe’s side. Despite their fourth-placed finish last season, the general consensus surrounding Newcastle heading into the campaign was that they may struggle to replicate their fine form from last season.

It may only be the first game, but their win over Villa has gone a long way to quietening those doubts and Gary Neville has admitted he thought Howe’s side were ‘outstanding’ in their win at the weekend. Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, he said: “I have to say, I thought Newcastle were outstanding.

“Isak looks a hell of a player and they’ve got a really good midfield. I looked at Newcastle and you look at these two teams [Liverpool and Chelsea] you think that actually, although they’ve got the Champions League to contend with, they’re in a better spot currently, than those two teams that have spent an absolute shed load of money compared to Newcastle.

“Newcastle are a powerful team, they’re all over you like a rash, they’re good defensively, they’ve got power, they’ve got quality, they’ve got a great striker and they were up against an Aston Villa team who will beat an awful lot of teams this year and cause a lot of damage. Newcastle probably beat Aston Villa as well as anyone will beat them this season - I don’t see Aston Villa losing too many games like that.”

Speaking following Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Jamie Carragher also revealed that he was worried for the Reds ahead of their visit to St James’ Park in less than a fortnight’s time. Carragher, who tipped Newcastle to finish out of the Champions League spaces in pre-season, admitted that it will be ‘difficult’ for his former side to get a positive result on Tyneside.

“Liverpool’s next away game [is at Newcastle] and you think of the pace and energy that they play with at St James’ Park and if Liverpool play like they did here for large parts, then they’ll find it very difficult to pick up any points at all at St James’ Park.” Carragher said. “It’s a really tough place to go.”

Before they welcome Jurgen Klopp’s side to St James’ Park, Newcastle have the unenviable task of travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face reigning champions Manchester City. Newcastle are yet to win a league game at the stadium and have tasted victory just once there since the Citizens made the move from Maine Road.