Unai Emery’s side were in the game for large parts at St James’ Park, before a relentless second-half from the hosts put the result beyond doubt. It was a simply sensational second-half from Newcastle as they stamped their mark on a new Premier League season.

Following an early goal from Sandro Tonali and a brace from Alexander Isak, Eddie Howe introduced Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson to proceedings with 22 minutes left of the game to go. Wilson and Barnes scored 31 Premier League goals between them last season and combined well for Newcastle’s fourth goal - and could have added a second to their collection but for a good save from Emiliano Martinez.

Newcastle’s second-half performance, particularly after the substitutes were introduced, highlights the great strength in depth now available to Howe - particularly in forward areas of the pitch. United’s energy and speed in the second period was too much for Emery’s side and their high-line and something that fans will be excited about heading into future games.

For Kieran Trippier, who captained the side on Saturday, seeing the quality his side have on the bench - and the competition for places in the squad - is something that will benefit the squad this season as the club look to balance the demands of domestic and European football. Trippier said: “You see the depth we have got with the players coming on. It’s ridiculous now.

“Our bench looks unbelievable. It’s so strong.

“It’s so important that everybody is on the same page and you’re all wanting to pull in the right direction, because if you don’t stand and the team wins then we all win because we all have the same goals and the same objectives. Everybody knows that.

“And it’s competition. I’ve had it throughout my career.

“At Tottenham for example I had it with Walks (Kyle Walker) and it brings out the best in everybody. The depth we have can only make the team improve.