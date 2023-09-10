Ex-Newcastle United ‘target’ completes shock loan move as Chelsea ‘eye’ £70m Brentford star
Premier League transfer news: Ivan Toney is reportedly wanted by Chelsea during the January transfer window.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Aston Villa ace completes shock loan move
Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho has joined Qatar side Al-Duhail on loan until the end of the season. The Brazilian has made just two appearances for the Villains so far this campaign after having fallen down the pecking order under Unai Emery.
Coutinho, who joined Barcelona for £142m from Liverpool, moved to Villa Park to play under Steven Gerrard in winter 2022 before making his stay into a permanent one last summer. Before his move to Villa Park, Coutinho was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United but instead opted to reunite with his former teammate Gerrard at Villa Park. Coutinho made a brief appearance at St James’ Park during Newcastle’s 5-1 win at the beginning of the campaign.
Chelsea ‘eye’ Brentford star
Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Toney is currently suspended from all football-related activity and cannot feature for the Bees until mid-January at the earliest.
However, Chelsea have been linked with a move for the striker when the January transfer window opens as a way to strengthen their attacking options. Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough United in 2020 and has impressed whilst at the club, earning himself a maiden call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.
Brentford have reportedly put a £70m price tag on the former Magpies man and whilst being reluctant to see the striker leave the club in January, there is a likelihood that Toney could leave during the winter window.