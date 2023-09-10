Watch more videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Aston Villa ace completes shock loan move

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho has joined Qatar side Al-Duhail on loan until the end of the season. The Brazilian has made just two appearances for the Villains so far this campaign after having fallen down the pecking order under Unai Emery.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona for £142m from Liverpool, moved to Villa Park to play under Steven Gerrard in winter 2022 before making his stay into a permanent one last summer. Before his move to Villa Park, Coutinho was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United but instead opted to reunite with his former teammate Gerrard at Villa Park. Coutinho made a brief appearance at St James’ Park during Newcastle’s 5-1 win at the beginning of the campaign.

Chelsea ‘eye’ Brentford star

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Toney is currently suspended from all football-related activity and cannot feature for the Bees until mid-January at the earliest.

However, Chelsea have been linked with a move for the striker when the January transfer window opens as a way to strengthen their attacking options. Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough United in 2020 and has impressed whilst at the club, earning himself a maiden call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.