Sandro Tonali has revealed his disappointment as Italy were held by North Macedonia at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje. The reigning European champions took the lead just after half-time through Ciro Immobile, but an 81st minute equaliser from Enis Bardhi meant the Azzurri had to settle for a point.

Tonali played 89 minutes of the game before being replaced by Napoli striker Giacomo Raspadori in the final stages as they chased a winner. His appearance in Skopje was Tonali’s 14th cap for his country but post-match, he admitted he and his teammates were disappointed with their performance.

As picked up by The Mag, Tonali said: “It is not what we hoped for, not the result we wanted to take back home. Disappointment is natural.

“Just as it is right that North Macedonia celebrate their result. This is football, every game is difficult at international level.

“Now we need to get back on track because in a few days there is another important match and we need to get back to being Italy.

“We controlled the game well and had numerous chances, however, we were unable to deal with their reaction in the final 15 minutes. It is a pity, as we allowed them very few opportunities, but it was enough to pay for it with a draw.”

