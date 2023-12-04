Ex-Premier League referee delivers verdict on controversial Newcastle United v Man Utd decision
Newcastle United v Man Utd: There was one moment of controversy during Newcastle’s win over the Red Devils on Saturday night.
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Robert Jones made the correct call in not sending Fabian Schar off for a tackle on Bruno Fernandes. Schar caught the Manchester United captain on the foot but appeals for a foul and subsequent red card were waved away by the referee.
VAR looked at the tackle at the time, but did not recommend that Jones review his decision. Although Gallagher believes that no red card should have been shown, he was critical of the decision to not award a foul.
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Gallagher said: "It certainly shouldn't have been play on. I tell all young referees starting out that when the player overruns the ball, he's reaching for it.
"He goes past the ball, stands on his foot so I think it's low enough for a yellow card but it's certainly not play on. If it was on his ankle or shin, then yes red card.”