Newcastle United have announced a multi-year partnership with InPost to become the club’s Official Parcel Collection and Delivery Service Partner. The partnership will see black and white parcel lockers installed outside St James’ Park. The ‘Geordie lockers’ will be available for people to use for picking up as well as dropping off parcels.

Newcastle United's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: "This first of its kind Premier League partnership clearly shows a shared commitment from InPost and Newcastle United to be innovative and creative, whilst putting our fans at the heart of activity.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“Our loyal supporters, and the residents of Newcastle, will benefit from convenient, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly deliveries right on the doorstep of their beloved St. James' Park. Like Newcastle United, InPost is on a rapid and remarkable UK and international growth trajectory, with a 60 per cent increase in locker locations internationally during 2023, with the number of parcels delivered using InPost's service seeing a 30 per cent increase in their global markets.

"Similarly, during the 2022/23 season, Newcastle United's live audience reach grew over 48 per cent in Europe and 44 per cent in the UK, with our number of followers increasing at a rapid pace. We are excited to partner with InPost, providing an incredible platform to support their UK and European growth plans. We are delighted to welcome InPost to our family of partners."